Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to rename Mutuini Hospital after First Lady Rachel Ruto.

The governor stated that the hospital domiciled in Dagoretti South Sub-County will undergo renovation before the renaming.

“We will be bringing a motion on Mutuini Hospital to rename it to Mama Rachel Ruto Hospital, Mutuini,” Sakaja intimated.

According to Sakaja, the renovation of Mutuini hospital is part of his administration’s agenda to improve access to healthcare.

Should the motion sail through, Mama Rachel will follow in the footsteps of her predecessors Margaret Kenyatta, and Mama Lucy Kibaki, who had some facilities named after them.

Mathare Hospital underwent a Ksh400 million facelift by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) then renamed Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital.

On June 20, 2011, then Medical Services Minister Prof Anyang Nyong’o announced through Gazette Notice 8009, the change of names of Embakasi District Hospital to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The 120-bed facility near Umoja in Embakasi Constituency was upgraded to decongest KNH.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.