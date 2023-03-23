Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – An elderly man accused of marrying an underage girl has reacted after his wedding photos went viral.

The man married his bride weeks ago.

Shortly after, a photo from the wedding went viral and sparked outrage, with many asking why an old man should marry a girl that young.

Later, the groom defended his choice, saying:

“She is my choice, I married her because we love each other.”

The man has now taken to Facebook to address the public outcry his marriage elicited.

He said his wife is 21 years old, not 11 as claimed, and that it was her choice to marry him too.

