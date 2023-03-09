Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Peter Kirumba, the father of the 24-year-old man who died at Dj Fatxo’s house under controversial circumstances, has urged police to leave no stone unturned as they investigate his son’s death.

Speaking to the press, Mwathi’s father refuted claims that his son had attempted suicide in 2019.

“My son had not attempted to die by suicide in 2019 as alleged. They are lying,” he said.

He also said that claims that his son committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor at DJ Fatxo’s Thika Road apartment are false.

The deceased was to leave the country to further his studies this month.

The family has called upon DCI officers to fast-track their investigations.

The family says their son did not show any thoughts of harming himself, as the police were told.

