Saturday, March 18, 2023 – A distressed Kenyan lady has taken to social media and cried for help after her ex-husband reportedly threatened to kill her and other close family members.

She walked out of her abusive marriage but he keeps on stalking her and threatening her.

He is very violent and although she has reported the matter to Diani Police Station, she has not gotten any help.

She now fears for her life and forced to hide, following frequent threats from her ex-husband.

She posted his photo on social media to let the world know that if something happens to her, he should be held responsible.

Read her distressing Facebook post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST