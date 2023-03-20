Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 20, 2023 – One Chichi Peter took to a Christian Facebook group to seek answers after her husband claimed that his business suffers anytime they quarrel or she is unhappy.

“Good morning everyone please I need help. My husband said anytime we quarried he will have issues in his business and anytime I am not happy he will lose customers. I don’t know why he even said they told him to not offend me. I am confused. Please no insult,” she wrote.

Responding to her, some members of the group said she has connection with a ‘powerful spirit’