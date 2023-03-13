Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has defended his decision to pick the IEBC selection panel despite strong opposition from Azimio leaders.

While attending an Interdenominational Thanksgiving service at Kirubia Stadium, Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County yesterday, Ruto defended the process of picking members of the IEBC selection panel.

He revealed that he had no choice but to pick from the list he was given per the Constitution of Kenya.

“IEBC selection panel was constituted according to the Constitution. Law Society of Kenya, Political Parties, Religious Groups and Public Service all forwarded names to be included in the selection panel.

“What I did was to gazette the names that were brought to my desk as dictated by the law, I do not have any preferred candidates in the selection panel,” Ruto answered Raila Odinga.

Raila had revealed that Ruto erred in the IEBC selection panel of commissioners, arguing that the process was compromised.

“There will be no need to have elections in 2027 when the President wants to choose commissioners of his preference.”

“It is like having in a football match the referee being chosen by one team,” he explained his reason for planning to boycott the 2027 general election.

