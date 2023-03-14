Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A pastor was embarrassed after a lady exposed his randy behaviours in the church’s WhatsApp group.

They booked a lodging and had sex but the pastor did not give her even a single cent.

The poor lady was left stranded in the lodging without a bus fare.

She embarrassed him in the church’s WhatsApp group and left him with an egg on his face.

Check out the leaked WhatsApp conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.