Tuesday, March 8, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered a piece of advice to President William Ruto on how to deal with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

For the last 3 months, Raila has been assembling a fierce revolution machine that may oust president Ruto in the coming days.

Raila began his revolution journey by holding protest rallies across the country in January but has graduated to mass action that may turn bloody if Ruto and his government handle the mass action carelessly.

To add fuel to his revolution, Ruto on Tuesday ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) officers to bar Raila Odinga from accessing DCI headquarters, where former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i had been detained.

In a video, Raila was seen threatening to storm DCI headquarters, saying it is a public place and nobody is supposed to bar Kenyans from accessing the place.

In a tweet after Raila Odinga was barred from accessing DCI headquarters, Mutahi warned Ruto that his end is nigh if he doesn’t accommodate Jakom in his government.

He urged Ruto to organise a meeting with Raila and offer him ‘some whiskey’

“Dear Ruto. Are you SURE you know how to handle Raila Odinga? Fuel is up, BUT you are giving him political FUEL for FREE. Do NOT push his LIMITS. Use LOLLYPOP diplomacy.

“Open DCI gates. Give him some whiskey in a PRIVATE waiting ROOM. Be FRIENDLY. And the Oomph will DISAPPEAR,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.