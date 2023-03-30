Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Must Visit Bookstores In Nairobi

Source: Pixabay

There’s something about visiting bookstores: the smells, the quiet, the commonality among shoppers. Bookstores can be a great escape from everyday life, and Nairobi offers some of the best in Kenya. Today’s article will explore a few of them.

CheChe Bookshop

Even though eBooks have taken over the book publishing industry, mainly because of the influence of social media platforms like TikTok, print books are still widely popular. As PIA reports, print books outperform digital books in sales. For instance, we saw this between 2019 and 2020 when more than 750 million print books were sold in 2020 compared to the 191 million eBooks sold in 2019. For these reasons, bookstores like CheChe Bookshop, located near Muthangari Road, still see an influx of customers coming in to check out their selection of local, international, feminist, and Pan-African books.

But with CheChe Bookshop, it’s as much about the books as the store’s atmosphere. Readers can sit in their coffee shop, admire the wall art display, or head out to CheChe’s garden with their newly bought books to relax and read. Sometimes, CheChe Bookshop hosts poetry readings, live events, and book launches in the garden. An additional bonus is that the store is next to one of Nairobi’s best Japanese restaurants, Chekafe.

Source: Pixabay

Prestige Bookshop

Prestige Bookshop at Lavington Mall is an excellent option for readers who want to stray away from fiction and tackle other genres like self-help, finance, and business books. The store has various non-fiction books, including a legal section with the most up-to-date law books to help you study or stir your curiosity. The store is open from 9 am to 6 am on weekdays, and with the store’s labeled bookshelves, you’ll be able to quickly and easily find what you’re looking for.

Soma Nami

However, if you’re looking for a bookstore specializing in African titles, we recommend Soma Nami. This bookstore started as a monthly online book club where they reviewed books before opening a physical store, where it now sells Pan-African titles and hosts monthly meetings. The store has a beautiful Ankara-themed seating area perfect for starting your newly purchased book’s first few pages (or chapters).

Text Book Centre Junction

Text Book Centre is another excellent bookstore in Nairobi because it offers several other products, such as stationery, office supplies, board games, art supplies, electronics, and notebooks. Most of the store’s selections are textbooks, making it a great place for parents to shop ahead of the back-to-school season. Text Book Centre also sells memoirs and cookbooks. Text Book Centre has many branches in Nairobi, but its location at Junction Mall is one of the largest. It is divided into two areas: books and stationery supplies.

Visiting bookstores has the same appeal as museums: you’re surrounded by like-minded people looking to further themselves and their minds. Even though reading habits have changed over the years, with eBooks and social media turning the industry primarily digital, there is still an audience for print books, and the success of the many bookstores in Nairobi is proof of that.