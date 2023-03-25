Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed why Azimio One Kenya leader Raila Odinga lost in the August 9, 2022, polls.

Speaking in Migori on Saturday, Mudavadi said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta never mobilised votes for his handshake brother outside Nairobi.

“I saw that the person who was Ruto’s boss then was double speaking. The man( Uhuru) never mobilized anything for Raila in Mt Kenya. He used to do mobilization in Nairobi at State House,” Mudavadi said.

He explained that before he joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition, he used to be very close to Uhuru and even accompanied him in many meetings.

“I want to say the truth. I was sitting with Uhuru in meetings and he used to promise a lot of people and later say leave it to me,” Mudavadi added.

The Prime CS going down memory lane, said his decision to join Ruto saved him and gave him a new chapter.

“I have my own journey. At one point I was saying Nasa hawa. Then later I saw instead of us being Nasa, we were Naswad ,” Mudavadi added.

The former ANC leader said, “I saw that he will sink and brought the earthquake which had paved way for opportunities and now Kenya has a President who is William Ruto,”

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to unite and stand against the war of political segregation.

He argued that people should work together despite their political affiliations.

