Monday, March 27, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to consolidate votes for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in the run-up to the August 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Nyanza over the weekend, Mudavadi claimed that it was Uhuru who forced him to dump Raila and join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

According to Mudavadi, his encounter with Uhuru in the run-up to the 2022 elections forced him to dump Raila’s Azimio.

He noted that the lack of commitment and seriousness on the part of Uhuru cost Raila the presidency.

“I used to sit with him (Uhuru) in meetings – he promises this one, he promises that one, then he says “Leave it to me,” but the man never mobilised anything for Raila in Mt Kenya.

“He used to mobilise in Nairobi in that big house (State House). I saw that we would sink. I brought the ‘Earthquake’ and here is our leader William Samoei Ruto,” he divulged.

