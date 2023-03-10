Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has changed tune over the Office of Spouse of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

This is after he revealed that his wife Tessie Musalia’s office did not spend any public funds on charitable activities despite earlier stating that the office was established by President William Ruto’s government to compliment the work of the First and Second Ladies.

Speaking during the people’s dialogue festival, organised by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), Mudavadi stated that the office would remain in operation because it helps the needy in the community.

Mudavadi was addressing questions about claims that the recently launched Office of the Spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary gobbled public funds.

“There has been no public expenditure that gone towards the office of Tessie Musalia and I don’t see any public expenditure occurring.”

“We will not stop supporting other people who are in need through charitable efforts but I am very clear that it will not be at the expense of the public funds,” Mudavadi stated.

According to Mudavadi, the office did not run under the government, adding that Tessie Musalia had been doing charity work when he was not in government.

“I appreciate that activities of this nature are not government activities. They are social, philanthropic interventions that we made.

“Mrs. Musalia Mudavadi has been in this process whether I was in the government or not,” the Prime CS explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST