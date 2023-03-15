Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, now have no choice but to fold their ANC and Ford Kenya parties respectively and join President William Ruto’s UDA for them to retain their current positions in the Kenya Kwanza Government.

This is after five parties that form part of the Kenya Kwanza administration heeded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General, Cleophas Malala’s call to fold their parties yesterday.

According to reports, the parties include Umoja na Maendeleo party, Farmers Party, Chama cha Mashinani, National Agenda party and Economic Freedom party.

Already, Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria’s Chama cha Kazi folded and joined UDA last year ahead of his appointment to the position.

During a church service on Sunday, Malala reiterated his call for senior Government officials clinging to their parties to dissolve their political outfits and embrace a united front in Government.

“You cannot be in the Cabinet and still belong to another political party.”

“That is contempt to our President.”

“All parties in Kenya Kwanza must dissolve, join UDA and have just one strong party,” Malala pointed out.

However, the call was disregarded by Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya Party leadership who maintained their stance of running an independent party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST