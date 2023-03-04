Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 4, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC are now as good as dead.

This is after President William Ruto instructed the newly appointed UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala to have all parties in Kenya Kwanza to fold and join UDA.

Addressing the media after his handover, Malala hinted at the merger of Kenyan Kwanza parties to form one single unit in a new post-2022 General Election Strategy.

Malala indicated that he would consult other parties to sign the pact adopted by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

He argued that a merger would solidify the coalition led by President William Ruto, similar to other ruling parties that had lasted for years, worldwide.

“Our objective is to build a perpetual political party with a semblance of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa and the Democratic Party in America.”

“I shall be having a consultative agenda with our partners to merge with the UDA party and form one big party,” Malala stated.

On the other hand, the new UDA chairperson, Embu Governor Cecil Mabarire, reiterated that the move was not aimed at scuttling the other parties but would benefit the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The merger would help them meet the promises made to the electorate during the campaigns and secure Ruto’s legacy.

“We do not want UDA to be a seasonal party. We want it to remain the single largest party in the country for years to come,” she asserted.

However, UDA move has caused jitters in the coalition, with reports indicating that a number of sister parties expressed reservations given the fallout of Ruto and Uhuru after the Jubilee Party’s 2017 merger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.