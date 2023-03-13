Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – National Assembly’s Committee on Finance and National Planning has given Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seven days to furnish it with a list of all individuals and companies who benefited from tax waivers, exemptions, and abandonments.

In a meeting held over the weekend at Naivasha’s Simba Lodge, the committee took issue with the authority over the manner it was dealing with the issue, where the country allegedly lost over Sh200 billion.

During the meeting, it emerged that the National Treasury, which was supposed to support revenue collection, gave waivers, exemptions, and abandonments despite opposition from the revenue body.

According to the committee chairman Kimani Kuria, the country has failed to meet its budget projections in recurrent financial years, due to ” “illegal” waivers and exemptions.

Addressing the press at the sidelines of the meeting, he said that the majority of the waivers, exemptions, and abandonments were conducted between 2021 and 2022.

Those who benefited include powerful individuals and ministries, a Chinese company, and organisations run by powerful individuals in the country.

“We are not satisfied by the information given by KRA as we want to know who these demi-gods are, as many youths have been denied tax compliance certificates but rich individuals are been exempted,” Kuria said.

“We have ordered KRA to come back in seven days with all the names of individuals and organisations that benefited from these illegal waivers and exemptions,” Kuria added.

