Friday, March 10, 2023 – A mother was shocked to find sexually explicit books in a children’s public library and she stormed off with the books to make a complaint.

In a video shared online, the mother is seen complaining to someone sitting behind a desk about the books made available for kids.

She raised one book for 3-year-old kindergartners that talks about “being in the wrong body”. The book is titled “Red” and aims to teach toddlers that they could have been born in the wrong body and that it is OK.

The second book talks about how babies are made but it doesn’t mention men or women, instead, it refers to the genders as “bodies that produce eggs” and “bodies that produce sperm”.

Another book titled “It’s Perfectly Normal”, written for 10-year-olds has pictures of naked people having sex.

The mother opened the book to show naked animation pictures of people engaging in different sex acts. She pointed out that 10-year-olds have no business seeing such photos, irrespective of whether it depicts intercourse between heterosexuals or homosexuals.

Another book titled “Gender Gueer” includes images of a boy performing oral sex on a person who has a penis and also has boobs.

The mother then expressed her frustration about raising boys in a society that is trying to feed them the wrong information.

She added: “If you speak against it, they’ll say you’re anti-gay. I’m not anti-gay but don’t be showing porn to my kids.”

