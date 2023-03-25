Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has offered President William Ruto advice on how to deal with Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday, Kuria opined that President William Ruto’s government ought to use tactics similar to those used by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni to deal with Raila.

When asked whether the current regime is willing to hold talks with Raila, Kuria said Raila has had it good for too long.

“He had it with Kibaki. Kibaki is no more. He had it with Uhuru. He will not have it again, take it from me. There’s not going to be any dividend for democracy,” the CS said.

He also said there will be no talks between Raila and the ruling regime.

Kuria said the August 9 elections were very transparent, adding that even the Supreme Court upheld the election.

He said Raila’s tactic of using violence to challenge elections will not work this time.

“Every time coming to prosecute an election, then it means that we’re going to deal with him the way Kagame deals with his opponents. The way Museveni deals with his opponent. There’s no other way,” Kuria opined.

When asked how Kagame and Museveni deal with their opponents, Kuria said they safeguard the sovereignty and the democracy of their people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST