Friday, March 3, 2023 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to afford essential commodities.

This is after the government of President William Ruto began implementing new tax measures that will push the prices of essential commodities up.

The move follows the recent ruling by High Court Judge Hedwig Ong’undi allowing the government to increase excise duty on several items which will in turn increase the cost of living.

The ruling means that the government can now pass the cost of the stickers to consumers, resulting in a price hike for water and soda, among others.

This comes even as hustlers were counting on Ruto to fulfill his campaign promise of reducing the cost of living, but as it is, the promise was just mere hot air as he had no intention of lowering the cost of living given the current development.

New data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicate inflation for February hit 9.2 %, meaning the cost of living is expected to remain high.

“The rise in inflation was largely due to an increase in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (13.3 %), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.6 %), and transport (12.9 %),” said KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho.

