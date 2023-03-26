Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, March 26, 2023 – Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets to afford electricity in Kenya.

This is after Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of electricity by a whopping 63% to the utter surprise of hustlers who voted in President William Ruto hoping that he will do things differently.

In a statement read by EPRA’s Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, the energy regulator noted that electricity prices will, as of April 1, 2023, increase by up to 63 per cent.

In the new tariffs, consumers using 30 units and below will pay Ksh12 per unit from Ksh10, while those using eleven and ten units will pay Ksh15.80 per unit.

“With a view of meeting the social policy objective, the Lifeline Tariff band has been reduced from 100kWh per month to 30kWh, to cushion and address the needs of low-income households in the society,” EPRA noted.

EPRA revealed that it had approved higher tariffs by Kenya Power to get enough money that will be used to repair or replace aging distribution systems.

The request by Kenya Power was submitted to EPRA in October 2022, when the power distributor asked for a necessary review of the unit prices.

Kenya Power observed that the new tariffs will grant the distributor a net earning of Ksh184.9 billion in the Financial Year 2023/24.

KPLC expects to record a net earning of Ksh189.6 billion in the Financial Year 2024/25 and Ksh193.7 in 2025/2026.

EPRA’s review on the cost of electricity is the first since 2018 when the regulator revised electricity prices to Ksh10 for those consuming between eleven to ten units.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.