Saturday, March 25, 2023 – In what now appears to be a worrying trend, First Lady Rachel Ruto has also demanded an additional Sh1 billion to fund her office.

Through her Chief of Staff Nancy Salamba, Ruto’s wife told the National Assembly committee on Administration and International Security that the office faces a Ksh1 billion deficit.

Following the shortage, Salamba urged the committee to allocate more funds to bridge the gap in her office.

“I ask the committee to consider allocating the Office more funds in the next budget to help mitigate the deficit in its budget that stands at Ksh1 billion,” she told the committee.

According to Salamba, the office undertook more projects across the country that included engaging the youth and women requiring additional funding.

“The program of the Office targets to reach over 1 million women. The Office is also running a Prisoners’ Reform Program christened the Caracana among other programs aligned with the Bottom-up transformational agenda,” she added.

She stated that the programs were geared towards promoting women’s economic empowerment through capacity building, financial inclusion, trade, and market linkages.

Salamba also highlighted how the Office of the First Lady complimented the government on the achievement of its strategies.

However, members of the committee, while hinting at turning down her request, urged Salamba to liaise with other legislators especially women representatives to implement some of the programs.

The committee also urged Rachel’s office to continue with the Beyond Zero programme that was initiated by her predecessor Margaret Kenyatta.

Lately, the Kenya Kwanza government has been obsessed with money with the Office of the President, Deputy resident and Prime Cabinet Secretary Office increasing their budgets.

DP Rigathi Gachagua had even requested a whopping Sh1.5 billion to buy cars for himself and his wife, Dorcas, even before he was sworn in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST