Friday, March 10, 2023 – Moi International Airport (MIA), Mombasa, has been named best airport by size and region under two million passengers per year in Africa Category in 2022.

The Airports Council International (ACI), the voice of world airports, recognized Moi International Airport, Mombasa for its exceptional customer service.

In a statement sent to the newsroom on Thursday, the ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, while congratulating MIA on the achievement said the Award was based on ACI’s renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey which captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

“The recognition of MIA’s excellence in customer service comes after a challenging period for the aviation industry, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Oliveira.

He said despite the difficulties the airport has been experiencing it continued to prioritize customer experience and demonstrate its competency.

“I congratulate the whole team at Moi International Airport on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards,” said Oliveira.

The Director General announced that the awards are selected by passengers powered by the airport community, which includes airport employees and a range of other stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST