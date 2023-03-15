Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – American model and social media influencer, Jeff Thomas has died at the age of 35 after reportedly falling from an apartment balcony in a suspected suicide.

Authorities discovered Thomas’ body last Wednesday at an apartment complex in Miami, with witnesses claiming that he jumped from the balcony, TMZ reported.

While the autopsy has been completed, officials haven’t officially disclosed a cause of death at this time. However, suicide is suspected, according to the outlet.

Thomas had been signed to the London-based agency AMCK, and appeared in various runway shows, magazines, and commercials.

The native Floridian was also the founder and director of the contemporary art consultancy One Popsicle.

In one of his final posts, before he died, Thomas uploaded a black-and-white image of his latest tattoo, which read “resilience.”

Thomas also had recently shared a heartwarming message about his “#1 Grandma” visiting from California.

“Her dear friend decided to take my beloved Grandma on the cruise after originally planning to go with her recent husband whom passed away during the pandemic,” he captioned a sweet video of her arriving at the Fort Lauderdale Airport on March 5.

“It was a process to do it all after finagling my hectic work day/week, the start to my EMT classes, getting a flat tire, moving into my new home and my transition moving from Los Angles to Miami,” he continued.

“However, somehow I make it work for those that I love, deserve it and appreciate those efforts since they do the same for me.”

The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the model and entertainment industry, leaving many in mourning.