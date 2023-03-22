Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – One Championship fighter Iuri Lapicus died Monday, March 20, in Italy from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash last week.

The 27-year-old rising mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter had lost control of his motorbike on Friday, March 17, in Northwest Milan, crashing into another vehicle.

He was taken by helicopter to a hospital and had remained in a coma, until he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

One Championship, the org. Lapicus began fighting for in 2019, confirmed his death, describing it as “heartbreaking”.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones at this difficult time,” the org said in a statement to ESPN.

Lapicus had fought five times in the ONE Championship, logging a 2-2 record. His April 2021 bout against Alvarez ultimately ended in a no-contest.

His last fight was against Zebaztian Kadestam on August 26, 2022, but the Modolvan-Italian fighter lost, going down in Round 1 via KO.