Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has sensationally claimed that National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah is gay.

Speaking on the floor of the house, the ODM legislator wondered why Ichungwah is too preoccupied with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to say that my good friend Hon. Kimani Ichungwa must also tell us whether he is LGBTQ community because of his preoccupation with Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. That one is a man Buana…Don’t be preoccupied with Hon Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said.

Her remarks come at a time when the Kenya kwanza government has been accusing President William Ruto’s predecessor of the current mess of the country’s economic status.

Over the weekend, Ichungwah claimed that Uhuru was the principal sponsor of Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests.

The Kikuyu MP alleged that Uhuru was working behind the scenes to fund the demos orchestrated by Raila who is protesting the current high cost of living as well as electoral injustices.

He claimed that Uhuru was still in denial and that he was finding it difficult to come to terms with President William Ruto’s 2022 victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST