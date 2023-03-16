Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Miley Cyrus is living her best life after moving on from her ‘toxic marriage’ to Liam Hemsworth that left her ‘heartbroken’

The American singer has dropped two smash hits off her new album Flowers and Muddy Feet and celebrated the release of her new album Endless Summer Vacation.

She is the ‘happiest she has been in a long time,’ according to a source from People.

‘She’s the healthiest and happiest she’s been in a long time,’ the magazine reported.

‘Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn’t fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken.’

But with her new album, the singer, 30, is finally ready to ‘tell her side of the story’ after having ‘had time to process and heal’ from her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020.

‘She’s not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup,” the outlet reported.

The former couple met in 2009 while filming the movie The Last Song. They had an on/off relationship for years before marrying in December 2018.

They split in August 2019 and divorced in February 2020 and now fans think the lyrics to Flowers and Muddy Feet are about her marriage.

In Flowers, she sings, ‘Built a home and watched it burn.’ The couple lost their home in Malibu in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

And now her brand new track Muddy Feet has sparked a social media backlash against her Australian ex with fans speculating the song’s lyrics are about the actor cheating on her.

The Party in the U.S.A. singer collaborated with Sia on the song which includes the lyrics: ‘And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase.

‘Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains. Get the f**k out of my house. ‘I don’t know. Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with.’