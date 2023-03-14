Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s Facebook page has been taken down ostensibly for disrespecting members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) group.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sonko who had a Facebook following of 2.5 million, said his page was taken down after members of the LGBTQ community complained about his posts.

He further claimed that the LGBTQ members gave him an ultimatum to apologize to them before he appeals to Facebook to restore his page.

“Hawa ***( referring to LGBTQ in unprintable words) wako na nguvu. Wamecomplain to FB mpaka my page of 2,500,000 followers ikakuwa disabled till I apologise to them then appeal to FB,” Sonko tweeted in part.

The firebrand politician, however, vowed that he will not apologize and vowed to continue doing what he does on Twitter.

“I can’t & will not apologise to them. Hapa tweeter muko has 2,300,000 followers & still growing like a Bushfire. ALLUTA CONTINUA,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.