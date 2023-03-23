Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has offered to settle the hospital bill of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Nuru Okanga, who is currently detained at Kayole Hospital in Nairobi.

Okanga was on Monday hospitalised after what doctors said is an acute case of Malaria.

On Wednesday evening, Okanga begged Kenyans to assist him to settle the hospital bill since he had nothing in his pocket.

Okanga was among thousands of Kenyans who were on the frontline during Monday‘s Azimio mass protest led by Raila Odinga.

Sonko, in a tweet on Thursday, said he will settle Okanga’s hospital bill and also give him one month’s shopping.

The former County boss also said he will provide Okanga with a one-year medical cover for his family and urged him to stop being used badly by Raila Odinga.

“Share his wife’s number. I send her Mpesa to clear the hospital’s bill plus do a month’s shopping for the family. I also want him to pay for his and his children’s one-year medical cover Ndiyo aache kutumika vibaya. Nugu matako yeye,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST