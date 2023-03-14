Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has warned President William Ruto against having a handshake with former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Okengo Matiang’i.

Miguna, in a tweet on Monday, argued that it would be a mistake and betrayal to millions of Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“If true, this would be a tragic and horrible mistake. The millions of Kenyans who voted for William Ruto and Rigathi hate Fred Matiang’i and everything he represents: tyranny, looting, abuse of power and unbridled arrogance,” said Miguna.

His reaction comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu held a meeting with the former CS among other Gusii leaders on Sunday evening at the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (Cemastea), a public education institution in Karen, Nairobi.

According to North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Matiang’i listened to Ruto-allied Gusii politicians before giving his side of the story.

“Yes, it is true we held a meeting. Mr. Machogu and Dr. Matiang’i were present. All we want is to reconcile our people and unite the community.

“We heard from the former CS and he also listened to us. I must say it was a good meeting for the greater good of our community,” Nyamoko said.

