Friday, March 3, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to stop wasting his time holding rallies across the country.

In a social media post on Thursday, Miguna said Raila Odinga should immediately halt his rallies and instead shift his focus to oversight of President William Ruto’s administration.

Miguna advised Raila Odinga to form a shadow cabinet and have his strong men oversight key ministries.

Miguna said this should continue as he prepares to run for office after Ruto is done with his second term.

“Free advice to Raila Odinga and his dying army: Form a Shadow Cabinet with each appointee assigned to a specific ministry and department.

“Have them CHECK the Kenya Kwanza administration as you prepare for 2032. Stop wasting time with maandamano,” Miguna wrote on his social media page.

