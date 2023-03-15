Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – The sudden bromance between President William Ruto and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, has unsettled lawyer Miguna Miguna.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations dropped the case against Matiang’i a day after the former CS met with Ruto’s handlers; a move that has unsettled many within Kenya Kwanza, especially Miguna Miguna who had it very rough when Matiang’i was in power.

Deputy Director of Prosecutions Lilian Obuo stated, in a statement on Monday, that there was no sufficient evidence to charge the former CS and his lawyer Danstan Omari.

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr. Danstan Omani.

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offences as required by law,” the statement read in part.

However, Miguna warned Ruto against going into a handshake agreement with Matiang’i, saying he will not be party to it.

According to him, the move would be a mistake because Kenyans who voted for the Kenya Kwanza Government will see it as a betrayal.

“If true, this would be a tragic and horrible mistake. The millions of Kenyans who voted for William Ruto and Rigathi hate Fred Matiang’i and everything he represents: tyranny, looting, abuse of power and unbridled arrogance,” said Miguna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST