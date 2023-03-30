Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael Sterling, has said he is going to “fight” to save their marriage after she filed for divorce last week.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” the attorney wrote in a statement obtained by Page Six Wednesday, March 29.

“I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Sterling concluded, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

Sterling didn’t elaborate on how he’s specifically planning to repair the relationship.

Marcille, 38, filed for divorce from Sterling on March 23 after four years of marriage, but the news did not break until this week.

The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” alum claimed in her divorce filing that her relationship with Sterling was “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

Marcille also requested child support, as well as legal and primary custody of their two sons: Michael “Mikey” Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3.

Marcille and Sterling got engaged on Christmas Day 2017 and tied the knot one year later in October 2018.

The former “Housewife” also has a daughter, Marley, 9, with R&B singer Kevin McCall, but the little girl took Sterling’s last name in 2020 after he raised her as his own daughter.