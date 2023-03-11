Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila claims her Instagram DM is full of men hitting on her despite being married.

Speaking in an interview, the 52-year-old mother of three said some people don’t respect the institution of marriage.

“I get so many DMs of men hitting on me. Clearly, there are so many people who don’t respect the institution of marriage,” Musila said.

When she gets the seductive messages, she chooses to answer, ignore or delete and block the senders.

“For me, there is no room to entertain anyone,” she said.

Musila met Guardian Angel through radio personality Maina Kageni who initially brought them together to work on a music project, only for them to end up falling in love.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2021 and eventually tied the knot in a private wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.