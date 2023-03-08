Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have christened their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friend Omid Scobie broke the news on Twitter as he revealed: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The biographer also claimed that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate were invited but they didn’t attend the ceremony.

The Sussexes snubbed a British baptism for their youngest daughter and held an Anglican ceremony at their Montecito mansion for between 20 and 30 friends including her billionaire godfather Tyler Perry.

Harry and Meghan reportedly invited King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales to the California ceremony last Friday but they declined, a source close to the couple told People magazine.

After the baptism by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor, guests and family including Doria Ragland danced to a playlist containing songs from Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception at Windsor Castle. A gospel choir also reportedly performed Oh Happy Day and This Little Light of Mine.

A statement by the Sussexes’ referred to the one-year-old as ‘Princess Lilibet Diana’ – revealing for the first time that the couple has decided to invoke their right to use ‘Princess’ for Lilibet, six months since the accession to the throne of King Charles last September.

The Sussexes are said to not want to deny their children the chance to be prince and princess as their birthright but will allow Archie and Lili the chance to decide for themselves whether to drop or keep using the royal titles when they are older.