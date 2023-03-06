Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – Former British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation to attend King Charles III’s coronation despite their strained relationship with the royal family.

Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He’s set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date the couple’s fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for Harry and Markle as it marks their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Markle and Harry have had a strained relationship with his family since they stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the pair told The Sunday Times on Sunday.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The relationship between Meghan/Harry and the Royal family has been strained since the couple stepped down from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

Tensions boiled over when Harry, 38, published a tell-all memoir that revealed all sorts of family secrets, including an alleged physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and a claim that Charles, 74, enjoyed making hurtful comments about redheaded Harry’s “real father.”

In one excerpt of the memoir, the younger son of the late Princess Diana wrote, “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt,” he continued. “One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

The royals have yet to address the contents of the book.