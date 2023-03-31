Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, Meghan King has recalled how she dated women in a bid to “explore” her sexuality at the beginning of the year.

The 38-year-old reality show star reminisced on an “incredible” three-day date she had with a woman in New York City after previously talking about the experience on her podcast, “Intimate Knowledge.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan said;

“I opened up my dating app to women. We meet and I’ve never done this before and I have thought about [women]. Sometimes when I look at porn, I look at lesbian porn, but I never thought that my desires were to be with a woman.

“I’m like, ‘What if there is something there? What if I am a lesbian? What if I’m bi?’”

Meghan told the outlet that after meeting “this chick,” they went to a party and ended up staying in New York together for three nights. She said;

“The first night, the woman and I hook up at the Yale Club. So, we’re hooking up, we’re hooking up in bed, I’m like, ‘This is fun or whatever.’

“I don’t identify as bi and I had never, ever had an experience with a woman outside of a threesome and that had been many years. So I told this woman, ‘I like you and hanging out with you, and you’re beautiful and fun and sexy, but the thing is, I really like c—k and I can’t be in a monogamous relationship with a woman.’”

The reflection comes three months after the “RHOC” alum announced on her blog that she was dedicating 2023 to “living authentically” and therefore hoped to “explore [her] sexuality.” Meghan has had a tumultuous past couple of years following her divorce from Jim Edmonds.

Since their split, the pair haven’t been able to see eye to eye on most things, with both Meghan and Edmonds, 52, constantly slamming one another online and in the press.