Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – The wives of actor Yul Edochie, May and Judy, have taken to social media to celebrate his father, Pete Edochie, on the occasion of his 76th birthday today, March 7.

In her post, May expressed her gratitude to the veteran actor for being an awesome father and grandfather. May’s post got a reaction from Yul’s brother who thanked her for celebrating their dad.

Judy also took to her IG page to also celebrate the veteran actor. Describing him as the ‘’Lion of Africa”, Judy prayed that God should keep blessing him and keeping him.