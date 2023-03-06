Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has failed to present himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road again.

This is despite being expected at the DCI for grilling after he quietly jetted back to the country from ‘exile’.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had claimed that Matiang’i fled the country for fear of being grilled by DCI and that he may never come back.

However, Matiang’i flew back to the country on Saturday to the utter surprise of Gachagua and Kenya Kwanza minions, and was expected to appear at DCI Headquarters today.

Nevertheless, Matiang’i didn’t show up at DCI Headquarters as expected, raising more questions than answers.

A spot check revealed that normal operations were ongoing at the DCI headquarters whereby a section of Kenyans queued for a Good Conduct certificate among other services.

Efforts to reach Matiang’i’s lawyer Danstan Omari were futile as he did not respond to calls.

Omari had referenced a statement dated March 1, 2023, which indicated that the right channel was not followed in instructing Matiang’i to appear at the DCI offices.

“He is not aware of any investigations on him but reckons that constitutional offices are at liberty to discharge their mandate; and that he, too, has the right to due process as a citizen of this country,” the statement read in part.

While speaking to the media, DCI officer’s privy to the matter revealed that they were not expecting the former CS to avail himself at their offices.

