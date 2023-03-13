Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i may also be planning to dump Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

This is after he attended a secret meeting of Gusiii leaders at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed President William Ruto’s scheduled tour of the region later in the month.

Reports indicated that the meeting, which was chaired by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, was also aimed at uniting all Gusii leaders irrespective of their political affiliation.

Among those who attended included Machogu, Solicitor General Nominee Shadrack Mose, former Deputy Majority leader Jimmy Angwenyi and business mogul John Simba.

CS Machogu had affirmed that he would consolidate all Gusii leaders to unite in a bid to enhance development within the region.

“I will meet and have discussions with all our leaders. We are working as a team to achieve our development goals. Nobody will be left out. Those interested in politicking will have themselves to blame,” Machogu stated.

The Education CS pointed out the pivotal role played in unity among all Gusii leaders in realising the development agenda.

“No region will be left out, our two counties will have a share of the national cake,” he noted.

This marked Matiang’i’s first appearance since he recorded his statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road over claims that police had raided his Karen home.

