Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – That the government of President William Ruto is hellbent on humiliating former Interior CS Fred Matang’i is not in doubt after yesterday’s drama at DCI Headquarters.

After grilling Matiang’i over the alleged raid at his home in Karen, DCI has decided to formally charge him in a court of law.

Matiang’i will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information on an alleged police raid at his Karen home on the night of February 8.

This was revealed by his lawyers who accompanied him to DCI Headquarters yesterday.

The DCI detectives preferred the two charges against the former CS after the grilling.

According to DCI officers, their decision to sue Matiang’i was informed by the publication of fake news over a raid at his house last month.

The DCI accused the former Cabinet Secretary of using his channels and influences to spread unfounded information about his safety and wrongfully making allegations against the state, especially, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act 2018, imposes heavy penalties on individuals spreading fake news.

If found guilty, Matiang’i may be imprisoned for up to 7 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST