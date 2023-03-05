Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i has jetted back into the country amid claims that he had fled out of the country for fear that he might be persecuted by President William Ruto‘s theocratic government.

Matiangi left the country on February 19, and some government officials led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed the former CS had gone into exile.

However, his lawyer Dunstan Omari clarified that his client had gone to Britain to attend to private family matters.

Matiangi returned to the country on Sunday morning and will be presenting himself before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on Monday over the alleged raid of his home in Karen.

Last month, Matiang’i claimed police raided his home in an attempt to arrest him, a claim that was denied by the Interior Ministry, Police and DCI.

At DCI headquarters, Matiang’i will furnish the police with information about the alleged raid at his Karen residence.

