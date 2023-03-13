Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped all charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his lawyer Danstan Omari

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Obuo, the evidence availed by the DCI was not sufficient.

DCI charges against the former CS were conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the fore- mentioned offences as required by law.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action,” the statement read in part.

The DCI had submitted recommendations in an enquiry file dated March 7, 2023, that Fred Matiang’i and his advocate Danstan Omari be charged for the offences.

However, the ODPP stated that after independently reviewing statements from the witnesses and analysing the evidence provided, it did not find a reason to charge Matiang’i.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Danstan Omari,” the statement added.

Charges against the former CS were a result of a report of an alleged invasion by police officers at his Karen home on February 8.

However, various agencies in the criminal justice system including DCI boss Mohamed Amid distanced themselves from the claims noting that no officer was deployed to arrest Matiang’i and declaring a probe to investigate the matter.

The dropping of the case comes barely a day after Matiang’i held a secret meeting with President William Ruto’s handlers at a Nairobi Hotel; something that has raised more questions than answers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.