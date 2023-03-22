Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has warned President William Ruto of serious consequences if he makes good his threat to arrest Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking outside Parliament Buildings yesterday, Babu noted that Azimio lawmakers would resign if the Kenya Kwanza administration attempted to arrest Raila Odinga.

According to Babu Owino, the arrest of Raila would be tantamount to treason, owing to the high regard that the former Premier has in the country.

He spelt out that while the mass action only disrupted business in Nairobi, arresting Odinga would bring the entire county to a standstill.

“Raila Amollo Odinga is the fourth arm of the government. If you want this country to go down, even as much utter that you want to arrest him.”

“We have 70 per cent of the country and we the MPs will resign and we will fight a course that is going to clean this country one and for all,” Babu stated.

The outspoken lawmaker explained that the mass resignation would plunge the country into a Constitutional crisis with the legislature, the law-making arm of government, crippled.

However, Constitutional Lawyer Bobby Mkangi explained that even if all MPs, including those allied to President William Ruto resigned, it would have no effect on Ruto’s presidency.

“What we will have is a grand by-election. There would be no General Election, not even if the governors and Members of the County Assembly reigned,” Mkangi explained.

Notably, no by-election would be held as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to be constituted.

