Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Meru County Governor, Kiraitu Murungi has urged Azimio leader, Raila Odinga to stop his call for mass action saying it will not help in reducing the cost of fuel.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at Chuka in Tharaka Nithi County, Murungi said the high cost of fuel which the outfit under Raila Odinga’s leadership has cited as grounds for their street protests is something beyond the government’s control.

“The price of oil is not determined in Kenya, we buy oil from outside. No matter how long you demonstrate, be it months or years, the Arabs selling oil are not even aware there are protests here,” Kiraitu said.

Kiraitu urged Raila Odinga to stop lying to Kenyans that his street protest will reduce the high cost of living, terming it as political antics by political players

“That is lying to yourself and to other people. Those are just political antics people are proud of making,” he said.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua were among the leaders present during the church service.

