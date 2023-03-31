Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Mason Greenwood has been reportedly told he will not return to training at Manchester United until next season at the earliest with the club’s international investigation into his arrest on rape charges unlikely to be completed before the summer.

The 21-year-old striker has been suspended by United since January 2022, when allegations emerged of attempted rape and assault which led to him being arrested and charged. However, all charges have been dropped by Greater Manchester Police last month.

Greenwood is understood to have held extensive talks with United officials in recent weeks in which the player has emphasised his desire to return as soon as possible and stressed his commitment to remaining at Old Trafford, where he is under contract until 2025.

The club are adamant that they will not be rushed into making a decision however, and are continuing to conduct due diligence into the circumstances surrounding his arrest and his off-field conduct.

The club are understood to be split on the issue, with staff in the football department arguing he should be given a second chance, but commercial executives more wary amidst concerns over the potential damage to United’s reputation.

Sponsors Nike, EA Sports, and Cadbury all dumped Greenwood after the allegations first emerged.

His shirt is no longer for sale, although his number 11 squad number has not been reallocated.

The former England Under-21 striker has continued to receive his £70,000-a-week wages since being suspended.

The remaining value of his contract is understood to be £8.1m, which the club may have to pay off if they choose to dismiss him at the end of the season.