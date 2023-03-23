Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln seems to have moved on after parting ways with her husband Njogu Wa Njoroge.

She is currently spotting an engagement ring, an indication that she has found a new man to warm her heart.

The beautiful gospel songstress shared photos on her Instagram page deep in prayers and fans were quick to notice the engagement ring.

It is alleged that Njogu Wa Njoroge kicked her out of their matrimonial home and repossessed a car that he had bought for her after her lewd photos leaked online.

She was reportedly cheating on him with multiple men when they were married.

Who is the new man in her life?

See the engagement ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.