Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Marvin Gaye III has filed for divorce just two months after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife.

It was reported earlier that Marvin III allegedly physically assaulted his wife and cousin during a January 12 argument inside his Calabasas home.

Wendy later got a restraining order against her husband after claiming he grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground before her cousin intervened, only for Marvin III to begin physically attacking both women. Wendy also says Marvin III pointed a gun at them.

He turned himself in and was booked on two charges; felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ, revealed that Marvin Gaye’s son listed the date of separation as January 12, which is interesting because it’s the same date as his domestic violence arrest.

Marvin III is going with the usual “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and he’s asking to block the court’s ability to award Wendy spousal support.