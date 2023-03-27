Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Marvel actor, Jonathan Majors’ attorney has come out to claim that the actor is the victim of a domestic altercation for which he was arrested.

In a statement on Sunday March 26, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry said he is ‘completely innocent and is probably the victim of an alteration with a woman he knows.’

She previously said she expects the charges against the star to be dropped, citing video evidence she says exonerates him of the assault on his girlfriend, who she claims recanted her statements.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody on Saturday morning on assault charges after being accused of beating his girlfriend inside a vehicle.

He was released on his own recognizance, and is expected to return to a Manhattan courtroom in May.

In her statement, Chaudhry noted that her team is ‘quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.’

She also said that her team has video footage from the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the alleged altercation ‘and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.’

‘All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,’ Chaudhry continued, claiming, ‘this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.

‘The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,’ she said.

Chaudhry is now expected to present all of that evidence to the District Attorney, which has already granted a limited court-ordered protection for the alleged victim.

The District Attorney has requested a full order of protection be put in place, TMZ reports, indicating the need for further protection from Majors.

A spokesperson for the Creed III actor also denied any wrongdoing, saying Majors ‘has done nothing wrong’ and ‘we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.’

Cops were called to the scene at 11.14am near the intersection of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue in the Chelsea area of Manhattan.

‘A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female,’ an NYPD statement read.

‘The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,’ the statement sent to DailyMail.com continued.

While speaking to the police, the alleged victim said she and Majors got into an argument and he proceeded to ‘attack her.’

She claimed Majors struck ‘her about the face with an open hand causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.’

She also alleged Majors grabbed her hand and put his hands on her neck, causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her neck and hand.

According to a source who spoke with TMZ, the victim had visible injuries on her body, including a ‘laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face.

The actor was cuffed and taken to jail right away, as police ‘felt there was enough evidence for probable cause.’

Following the altercation, the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.