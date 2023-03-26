Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 26, 2023 – Marvel actor, Jonathan Majors has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a woman following a domestic dispute.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested on Saturday March 25, over accusations of assault, strangulation, and harassment involving a woman in a New York apartment.

He is said to have been involved in an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, though a representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Police responded at around 11am to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.

“The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement.

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Majors, who stars in newly released Creed III, was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse after being charged with assault.

The actor was seen leaving the criminal court wearing a baseball hat with the words “Freedom Freedom” written on it.

He was surrounded by several security guards and police officers as he walked out of the courthouse in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

In a statement given to the Los Angeles Times, a representative for Majors, Carrie Gordon, said: “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

According to a source who spoke with TMZ following the alleged assault, the alleged victim had “visible injuries”, including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face.

Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood.

His most recently starred as Kang in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania alongside Paul Rudd, and is rumoured to appear in the forthcoming second season of Loki opposite Tom Hiddleston.

Majors’ other credits include the HBO drama Lovecraft Country, and the 2021 western The Harder They Fall.