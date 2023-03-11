Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has urged the National Police Service not to be used by the government in disrupting the ongoing protest rallies organised by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders.

Addressing an anti-government rally in Migori on Friday, Karua reminded the police that they are undergoing the same problems as other Kenyans.

Karua stated that the police, just like other Kenyans, were battling to survive the harsh economic times in the country.

The Narc Kenya boss stated that when going to shops, the police bought various products at the same price as the civilians, adding they don’t get a subsidised price.

“Do not threaten us. You, police officers, have the same problems as other citizens. There is no special maize flour for police officers at a lower price.

“The maize flour the police are buying is the same as the one other Kenyans are buying,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST