Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua has blasted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after the agency shared old photos of protestors purported to be Azimio One Kenya followers.

While pouring her frustration on Twitter, Karua suggested the investigation body was out to scare Kenyans willing to partake in the demonstrations.

She said that “the DCI can no longer be trusted to the police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed.”

Karua went ahead to petition the agency to apologise to Kenyans and further give an explanation as to why they misled the public with those fake photos.

“The DCI and National Police Service owe Kenyans an explanation and apology for this attempt to manipulate #MaandamanoMonday.

This confirms that the illegitimate regime used sections of the police and thugs to brutalize protesters last Monday and to cause destruction and is planning to do a repeat on #MaandamanoMonday,” Karua tweeted.

